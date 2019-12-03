Why Is Silver Rallying Today?

What did that do for silver prices? Here is the “before” story as told by SLV, the unleveraged silver ETF that trades on US markets.
(credit Fidelity.com)
As you can see, silver has been trading in a very narrow band for the past several weeks. In this case the trading range – running between opening and closing prices, so excluding a few intraday “excursions” – runs from 15.69 to 16.05.
Then comes last night’s kerfuffle, and silver responds like this –
The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) rose $0.23 (+1.46%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, SLV has declined 0.00%, versus a 16.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.
