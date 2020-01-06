Is Gold Headed Higher in January?

Back in December, we collected some predictions for gold. Of course, such predictions are mostly smoke and mirrors, because no one can predict the future with tremendous accuracy all the time. But they are nonetheless interesting and attractive because we are humans and humans want to think they know what’s coming. We won’t name names here, just so we don’t inadvertently embarrass anyone.

Predictions from the big-boy analysts ranged from 1525 to 1580 on the high side, or in other words just a slight bump up from 2019 highs. Being conservative is often a safe bet if you’re trying to preserve your cushy office job; after all, finding reasons to support the status quo is a survival strategy that works “most of the time”.

Individual investors apparently see a different picture. BullionVault ran their own poll which found a consensus of “30% higher than 2019”. (https://www.thisismoney.co. uk/money/markets/article- 7851925/Experts-forecasting- big-gains-bullion-Heres- STRIKE-GOLD-2020.html)

Using 1500 as the basis, that would be a peak of 1950 in 2020. Just a wee tad higher…

Since gold popped on the US-Iran tangle, new predictions are popping out like crazy. The latest came out yesterday, putting a peg in at $1675. That would be a lot more interesting if it wasn’t for BullionVault’s survey.

Overseas, gold hit new all-time highs in India, with the combination of geopolitical instability and a sinking rupee. Dubai’s exchange (the DCGX) reported new annual records for trading volume last year, demonstrating yet again that gold is not an ancient relic but still has major significance in today’s world.