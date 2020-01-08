Can Gold (GLD) Prices Keep Rising?

Gold continued its rise overnight on international markets, going above 1600 USD in London before the New York open. Now the question is will it stay above 1600? Of course, there are a lot of opinions about this; first a few facts.

Typically investors reduce gold holdings toward the end of the year, presumably to participate in the well-known Christmas Rally effect. Suki Cooper discussed this in a Bloomberg interview yesterday, it’s well worth 90 seconds to watch. 2019 was no different; investors backed off on gold in December, but gold didn’t drop very much.

What it did do was open up some “demand space” should any random shock hit the market. It did, in the form of the US-Iran confrontation. Predictably gold spiked up on the news, and the spike carried gold up to 1600. But can it stay there?

We’re already seeing warning signs that investors don’t think it will. Both gold and gold miner stocks are dropping in initial US market regular hours – your friendly Gold Enthusiast wanted to see this continuing before releasing this article. So far the indication is that gold won’t hold 1600 intraday in the US. So this might not be time to load up on gold.

Onecontrary indication to all this is BullionVault’s report that their investors are holding gold at record levels. Whether this is just a single-point report – from those who profit from selling gold – we can’t tell yet. Another is a new prediction for resistance at 1650 for gold.

ALWAYS remember that the market always has the last word. If something new comes into the picture that may well be the straw that breaks this bull’s back.

