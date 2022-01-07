$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

ALOT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

