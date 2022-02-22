$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Body

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 517,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $15.21 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

