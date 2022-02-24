-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

In other Aqua Metals news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 510,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

