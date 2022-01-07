-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

WTER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com