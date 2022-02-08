-$0.31 EPS Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

