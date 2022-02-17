$0.75 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

