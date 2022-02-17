$0.75 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

ETF Daily News Team

Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?