$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

