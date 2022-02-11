10,000 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

