100,512 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

