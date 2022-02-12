10,057 Shares in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $754.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

