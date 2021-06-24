10x Genomics Inc (TXG): Price Now Near $198.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TXG

Currently, TXG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TXG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, TXG ranks 67th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TXG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TXG’s price is down $-3.45 (-1.71%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. 10x Genomics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.