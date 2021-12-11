11,041 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.13% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

VRDN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).