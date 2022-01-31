11,150 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $533.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.08 and a 200-day moving average of $581.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.59 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

