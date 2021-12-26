$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $112.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $392.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

