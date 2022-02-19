11,750 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Body

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

