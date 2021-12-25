11,911 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

