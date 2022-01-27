128,349 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).