129,728 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

