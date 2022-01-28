1,307 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $99.51 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

