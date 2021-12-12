134,843 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.

OTLY opened at 8.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 11.82 and a 200-day moving average of 17.26. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

