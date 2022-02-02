135 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.07 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

