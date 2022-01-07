$150.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post $150.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.10 billion and the lowest is $149.20 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

