16,194 Shares in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EVI Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.70. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

