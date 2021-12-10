$17.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $17.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.01 billion and the lowest is $17.69 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.48 and a 200 day moving average of $360.64. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

