1,800 Shares in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

