1,826 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

