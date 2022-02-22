1,933 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

Body

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $264.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

