1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM): Price Down $-0.76 (-5.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.2 (-7.81)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ONEM

At the time of this writing, ONEM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.2 (-7.81%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ONEM has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ONEM ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

ONEM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ONEM’s price is down $-0.76 (-5.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ONEM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ONEM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ONEM: Daily RSI Analysis ONEM’s RSI now stands at 44.6262.

ONEM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error