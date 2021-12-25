$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.08. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 837.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

