2 Unstoppable Growth-Oriented ETFs To Hold for the Long Haul

Do you want to invest in biotech or blockchain, but you’re worried you’ll choose the wrong stocks? A good alternative is to consider buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will do the job for you and allow you to diversify into multiple different holdings without needing to pick any stocks…

Two funds that aim to focus on these sectors are the Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEMKT:SBIO) and the Amplify Transformational Digital Sharing ETF (NYSEMKT:BLOK). Buying and holding these ETFs can be a solid way to benefit from the growth of the two sectors while keeping your overall risk low.

1. Alps Medical Breakthrough

The Alps Medical Breakthrough ETF focuses on small and mid-cap healthcare companies that are in the biotech sector. With a target market cap of between $200 million and $5 billion, these are the types of stocks that have the potential to take off and earn great returns for investors.

But what’s even more attractive about the fund is that it isn’t holding ultra-risky stocks. Its criteria include biotech companies with at least one potential drug in phase 2 trials or later. And the business needs to have sufficient cash to sustain its operations for 24 months. Right off the bat, that will eliminate many risky stocks that could need frequent cash raises to stay in business.

The fund’s top holding, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) accounts for 3.5% of the total ETF’s weight. The company has not just one but more than two-dozen trials ongoing that are in phase 2 or later. Its focus is on RNA-targeted drugs that serve multiple therapeutic areas.

Ionis has a market cap is $4.6 billion, and over the trailing 12 months it has reported $661 million in revenue. Although the company is unprofitable, its financial position looks strong as the business has cash and short-term investments totaling just under $2 billion as of Sept. 30. That’s more than enough to cover the $75 million in cash it has burned through over the past four quarters from its operating activities.