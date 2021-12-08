$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $92.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE SOL opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

