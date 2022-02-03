2,105 Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

