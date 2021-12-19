21,600 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,964.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

