$228.45 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $228.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.10 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $889.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $892.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.56 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $43.09.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

