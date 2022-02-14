23,900 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

