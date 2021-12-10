23andMe Holding Co (ME): Price Now Near $8.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ME

At the time of this writing, ME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.36%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ME has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ME; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ME ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

ME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ME’s price is up $0.05 (0.6%) from the day prior. ME has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ME’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ME: Daily RSI Analysis ME’s RSI now stands at 88.8889.

Note: ME and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ME declining at a slower rate than RSI.

