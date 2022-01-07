$243.88 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $243.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 524,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

