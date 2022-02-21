25,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $10,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $21,735,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000.
CIIGU opened at $10.04 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIIG Capital Partners II (CIIGU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?