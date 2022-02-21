25,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $10,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $21,735,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

CIIGU opened at $10.04 on Monday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).