250,000 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

