25,553 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Body

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after buying an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).