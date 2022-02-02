266,000 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

