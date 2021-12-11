27,688 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ondas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 47.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 53.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,650. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained