$28.56 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post $28.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

