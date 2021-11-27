293,147 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 293,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $20,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $6,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $214,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ALTO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

