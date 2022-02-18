29,803 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $51.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).