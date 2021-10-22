2U Inc (TWOU): Price Now Near $32.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWOU

At the time of this writing, TWOU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TWOU has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TWOU ranks 292nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TWOU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TWOU’s price is down $-0.39 (-1.18%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row TWOU has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. 2U Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TWOU: Daily RSI Analysis For TWOU, its RSI is now at 0.

TWOU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

