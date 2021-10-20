2U Inc (TWOU): Price Now Near $34.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWOU

At the time of this writing, TWOU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TWOU ranks 145th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

TWOU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TWOU’s price is up $0.16 (0.47%) from the day prior. TWOU has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TWOU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TWOU: Daily RSI Analysis For TWOU, its RSI is now at 100.

TWOU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For TWOU News Traders

Investors and traders in TWOU may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

